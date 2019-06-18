Head constable suspended for ‘aiding’ drug peddlers in Ferozepur

Ferozepur SSP Sandeep Goel has suspended head constable Rattan Singh posted in Guru-Har-Sahai police station for being allegedly hand in glove with drug peddlers.

During a speech at a seminar last week, which went viral on social media Sunday, the SSP had promised action against police officials thwarting the state police’s efforts to control drug menace. Days after the speech, the SSP ordered the head constable’s suspension after an internal probe that was conducted based on complaints received against Rattan Singh.

Sources revealed that police department was doing a secret inquiry against other cops too for their role in controlling drug menace and whether they have any contact with peddlers as has been alleged by many villagers during the feedback meetings with the police department.

Talking to The Indian Express, Goel said,”I was answering questions by people at the seminar which was held in Ferozepur city. However, the part which is going viral on social media is edited with question from the public being deleted, so it appears that I am giving a speech. Department is taking many steps to control drugs. At th same time, I don’t deny that black sheep are present within the department. The constable was found guilty and hence was suspended soon after the seminar.”

Asked about cops being posted at the same police station for years, Goel said,”I am investigating that complaint as well.”

He added: “No doubt, we cops are responsible for stopping drug supplies, but at the same time parents too should closely observe their children. If children start spending more time alone, or even if few things from house start to go missing, it needs to be taken note of. A villager told me that their TV set had gone missing from the house and a few days later, they got to know that their addict son had sold it off. So, parents need to keep a watch on their children.”

The SSP reiterated,” Villagers need to come out and support us as we are no more than 1700 in a city of nearly 15 lakh.”