He will teach you to grow wealthy

Hemant Sood, MD, Findoc

I, me, myself

I am Managing Director of Findoc Investmart Private Limited, a first-generation entrepreneur, an angel investor and philanthropist based out of Ludhiana. I am also a member of the Board of Governors, IIT, Mandi and a regular member of YPO.

Stock trading is my passion, and I intend to develop algo trading as a platform for young professionals and people having entrepreneurial skills to simplify and automate their trading journey and help them embark on a journey of wealth optimization.

My success mantra revolves around the time-tested belief, “A satisfied customer is the best source of advertisement.” That’s the approach Findoc Group follows.

My education

I believe in continuous learning and have got certifications in Business Management from several reputed universities like Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management. I have expertise in customer relationship management, team building, capital markets, management, and leadership. My bigger purpose and passion is to serve the startup ecosystem by helping and supporting upcoming young entrepreneurs by providing them with the right tools and platform so that they can scale new heights and make a name for themselves. My strength lies in people management and organization building. I have built all my businesses with generosity and kindness as core values.

The birth of my company

From my school days I was full of ideas and tried my hand at many things including investing in stocks. My fascination with numbers and interest in the stock market led me to become a sub-broker with Angel Broking. After gaining some experience in the field of the stock market and fulfilling my dream, Findoc came into being in 2012.

Why did you choose this region?

Ludhiana and Punjab have always been close to my heart and since most of my basic education happened here, this was the natural choice to start my business. Now we have many branches of Findoc outside Punjab also.

Our accomplishments

Findoc has bagged many awards and accolades. It bagged the NSDL Star Performer Award in 2016 and repeated it in 2019. Findoc Commodities were recognized by NCDEX with Krishi Award in 2021. It has been awarded by many mutual fund houses like Aditya Birla Group, ICICI Prudential, and Tata and SBI Mutual Funds for outstanding performance. Recently it was also awarded by MCX as a leading member in the agricultural segment.

It also hosted two successful events called “Traders for Life” in Gurgaon and “Treasury Management” in Ludhiana.

Plans for the future

I want to provide state-of-the-art services and platforms which can be customized as per the needs of the user and will help them to manage their wealth better. We also plan to get listed in the next three to four years.

Findoc looks forward to expanding its services in the South Indian states like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Along with local presence, we also have ambitions to go global and many initiatives have already started around the same.

My dream is to see Findoc as one of the top 10 places for customers to create their wealth.

My stress-busters

I am an ardent reader and traveler. I also like to explore the world and gain experience in my field. In my leisure time, I enjoy watching movies.