He sees Mohali as the block chain capital of India

Name: Vikram R. Singh

Claim to fame

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial streak, which led me to try a variety of businesses before launching Antier. At first, I developed Print Media Concept, a design-and-print company specialising in corporate newsletter production. In 2005 I founded Antech, a company specialising in web design and software development. Three years later, I entered into a partnership with an advertising agency, which lasted for two years. My persistence and hard work paid off when I signed a prestigious client from the US.

Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd came into being as an upshot of my success in 2011, and since then, Antier has been scripting blockchain success stories, driven by its remarkable performance. Today, we have a diverse portfolio of development experience across exchanges, DeFi protocols, NFTs & tokenization, and custom blockchains. With more than 600 employees, we are only growing stronger with each passing day.

What inspired you to start this company?

While India and most parts of the world were still tied to legacy processes back in 2009, swaying between the Web revolution and the lack of technical expertise, I risked my only savings of Rs 40,000 to create a team of four professionals and embark on my entrepreneurial journey after putting my heart and soul into it. Motivated by the vision of empowering the common user through decentralised finance, I set out on my larger objective of building avant-garde platforms to prepare my customers for the era best known as Web 2.0 and now Web 3.0.

Since then, Antier has grown 10 times in size every year. As of now, it is one of the fastest growing Web3 and blockchain consulting firms in the world.

Challenges on the way

In my professional career, working with enterprises and startups in addressing larger business issues presents both opportunities and challenges for me, just as developing cutting-edge fintech solutions for making our services more scalable and saleable.

Additionally, lack of skilled resources in the blockchain industry is a challenge not only for Antier but for the industry on the whole. I took the step forward to address the gap with ASB – Antier School of Blockchain, an effort to reduce the talent gap in the emerging domain, and establish a flourishing Web3 ecosystem in the country.

From a personal perspective, I cherish the point that despite my financial ups and downs, I was able to overcome everything that came in my way and today I am where I aspired to be.

Me and Mohali

With one of the largest talent pools for blockchain resources in the world, Antier has been able to project Mohali as an emerging hub for this niche technology. We aim to turn Mohali into India’s Blockchain Capital and then redirect our energies in empowering India to become an international blockchain powerhouse. To achieve this, I am also contemplating on starting an Ed-Tech division to impart Blockchain education and training in local colleges and universities.

One of my favourite aspects of Mohali is its strategic geo-location. As a satellite town to Chandigarh, India’s one of the most progressive smart cities, Mohali has been at the forefront of providing enriching career opportunities to young professionals. Furthermore, professionals from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and even Rajasthan prefer the city to keep in touch with their home town.

Looking ahead

I am determined to expand Antier’s footprint all over the map in the coming years and add new sectors and markets. As we continue to grow, we expect to add another 400 team members in the next year, taking our strength to 1,000. As part of our agenda for the New Year, we are looking forward to expanding beyond Europe and the Middle East, and also bringing our own IPO.

Secret sauce

Our secret sauce, I would say, is in fact a challenge which every organisation in this space faces, and it involves the ability to accurately predict market trends in this fast-changing scenario. Data is no longer restricted to governments and select corporations. It is now a democratic asset, and blockchain is at the epicentre of this transformation. It is growing faster than we think, as global technology companies expand into services. Antier rightly predicted these trends seven years ago when the world was only beginning to realise the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Antier’s success as a full-service blockchain development firm is a testament to its determination, adaptability, anticipate upcoming trends, readiness to hand pick the most critical challenges of the industry, create solutions and lead by example. These factors have helped us stay ahead of the game and identify future growth prospects, for example, DeFi and layer-1 blockchain development.

Daily fix

I’m a fitness freak and like to do long-route cycling and participate in half-marathons whenever I find the time. Having a strong connection with nature, I enjoy the rising sun and love going on long morning walks. Through these activities, I stay enthused and energised all day long, which boosts my productivity at work.