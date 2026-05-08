‘He died saving others ‘: Op Sindoor aircraft crash victim’s family in Bathinda awaits job one year after death

A year after a military aircraft crashed in fields near Akalia Kalan village in Bathinda during Operation Sindoor, the family of Raj Kumar Singh — a daily wage labourer who died from injuries sustained in the explosion — is still waiting for a government job that could give them a stable footing.

The Punjab Government provided only Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim’s family, against Rs 10 lakh given for a similar death in Ferozpur.

Raj Kumar Singh, a resident of Kothe Natha Singh Wale in Mehma Sawai, was injured on May 7 last year when the aircraft came down in nearby fields.

He had rushed to the site along with other villagers and was helping to extinguish the fire when the aircraft exploded. He died later at AIIMS, Bathinda, from severe head injuries.