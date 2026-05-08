‘He died saving others ‘: Op Sindoor aircraft crash victim’s family in Bathinda awaits job one year after death

The family of Raj Kumar Singh — a daily wage labourer who died from injuries sustained in the explosion — is still waiting for a government job that could give them a stable footing.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarMay 8, 2026 06:16 PM IST
Raj Kumar Singh, a daily wage labourer who died from injuries sustained in the explosion in Operation SindoorRaj Kumar Singh, a daily wage labourer who died from injuries sustained in the explosion in Operation Sindoor (Express photo)
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A year after a military aircraft crashed in fields near Akalia Kalan village in Bathinda during Operation Sindoor, the family of Raj Kumar Singh — a daily wage labourer who died from injuries sustained in the explosion — is still waiting for a government job that could give them a stable footing.

The Punjab Government provided only Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim’s family, against Rs 10 lakh given for a similar death in Ferozpur.

Raj Kumar Singh, a resident of Kothe Natha Singh Wale in Mehma Sawai, was injured on May 7 last year when the aircraft came down in nearby fields.

He had rushed to the site along with other villagers and was helping to extinguish the fire when the aircraft exploded. He died later at AIIMS, Bathinda, from severe head injuries.

In the months that followed, his wife Paramjit Kaur formally applied for government compensation. The family eventually received Rs 2 lakh, divided equally among four members — Kaur, their two children, and Singh’s mother.

However, in a similar case, the state government has given Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the family of an individual who died in a drone attack in the border district of Ferozepur on May 9, 2025.

Paramjit Kaur, afflicted with a chronic knee condition, cannot work. Their elder child, Jagmeet Singh, now in Class 11, leaves for school each morning and heads to work in the evening to keep the household going. Their younger child, Gagandeep Kaur, is still in school. The family survives on the widow’s pension that Kaur and the children receive.

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The family had demanded a government job for one family member. That demand has not been met.

“He died helping others. We are not asking for charity, we are asking for a chance to stand on our feet,” said Paramjit Kaur.

A General Diary Detail police report of May 11, 2025, corroborates the incident. According to a statement recorded in the report by the victim’s younger brother Virval, the deceased had stayed overnight at the fields where he worked and was among the villagers who rushed to assist after the aircraft crashed and caught fire. He was reportedly helping others extinguish the flames when the aircraft exploded, injuring several people, including Singh and his son Jagmeet.

The Diary Detail further notes that the explosion occurred accidentally. No foul play has been reported, and the family has declined to pursue legal action against anyone involved. Based on a statement from the deceased’s brother, officers had initiated proceedings under Section 194 (investigating death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Raj Kumar Singh’s death was one of two civilian fatalities recorded in the Bathinda district linked to the aircraft crash. Govind Kumar, 32, a farm labourer from Haryana who had come to Bathinda for seasonal work, died at the crash site. He is survived by his wife, Mamta, and two young children.

“We are not aware if Govind’s family received any compensation. The government must give a job to my brother’s family. We are daily wagers. We had to do legwork to get Rs 2 lakh compensation. The government itself should have provided the compensation and a job, as it was not a mistake of my brother that he was killed on that day,” said Virval, brother of the victim.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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