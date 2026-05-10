He chose farm over foreign shores, now makes Rs 5,500 daily

In Punjab, where selling ancestral farmland to finance migration abroad has become a familiar story, 30-year-old Gurpreet Singh Sidhu from Mansa district chose a different future.

In 2022, Gurpreet stood at the same crossroads. With nearly Rs 22 lakh in bank, accumulated through savings and the sale of a small piece of property, he could have followed the migration route. But instead of leaving farming behind, he doubled down on it and invested the money in purchasing 1.25 acres of agricultural land near Mansa city. Four years later, that decision has transformed into what he estimates is now an asset worth more than Rs1 crore.

“Had I gone abroad then, even after years of hard work I would probably not have earned more than Rs 50–60 lakh by now, and there would still be no guarantee of getting permanent residency (PR),” says Gurpreet. “I now have a daily farming income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 with over 70% profit margin”.

His story stands in sharp contrast to Punjab’s migration culture, where many rural families mortgage or sell land to send children overseas in search of financial security.

Gurpreet’s family originally owned only 2.75 acres of land. Today, with the additional purchase and leased fields, the family cultivates around six acres, including four they own outright. Unlike the region’s conventional wheat-paddy cycle, Gurpreet has shifted entirely to horticulture and vegetable cultivation.

The result is a steady year-round income.

After graduating, Gurpreet spent years preparing for competitive examinations, including recruitment tests for Punjab Police. But repeated failures and limited employment opportunities pushed him toward farming. “No job was offering me more than Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 a month,” he recalled.

At the time, the family was already struggling financially. Their brick kiln business had suffered heavy losses, and traditional farming on a small landholding was not generating enough income. Gurpreet joined his father, Jasveer Singh, and his great-uncle, Angrej Singh, on the farm in 2017.

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The turning point came when the family experimented with vegetable cultivation on just one acre.

“We decided to sell our produce ourselves, and that decision proved transformative,” Gurpreet said.

By bypassing middlemen and selling directly to consumers, the family discovered they could earn 10 to 20 times more for certain vegetables compared to mandi prices. Encouraged by the returns, they gradually shifted their entire landholding to vegetable farming.

Today, Gurpreet’s farming model revolves around crop diversity, staggered sowing, and continuous production. He cultivates 15 to 16 varieties of vegetables through the year, including cauliflower, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, and cluster beans.

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Each acre is divided into three sections, allowing different crops to grow simultaneously at various stages. Across six acres, nearly 18 sections ensure that harvesting continues throughout the year.

Advance and late-season crops give him a major advantage because prices are often significantly higher when supply in the market is limited.

“The moment one section becomes vacant, we sow another crop there, and by the time that becomes ready, harvesting from another section is already underway,” he explained. “So there is never a time when we do not have vegetables available for sale.”

Depending on the crop variety, vegetables become harvest-ready within 45 to 80 days, with produce picked every alternate day or several times a week.

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The family handles nearly every aspect of the operation themselves — from preparing nurseries to planning crop rotations. Input costs range between Rs20,000 and Rs60,000 per acre, while monthly returns after expenses can reach Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh or more, depending on market prices.

Every morning, freshly harvested vegetables are transported directly to a makeshift retail point in Mansa city, where the family sells produce themselves.

That part, Gurpreet admits, was emotionally difficult at first.“In the beginning, it was difficult for me to sit on the roadside and sell vegetables because there was fear of people’s taunts,” he said. “But had I been in any foreign country, I would have done any kind of work there too. Here, I am doing my own work. I own the land, I grow the crop, so why can’t I sell my own produce at my own rates? What is there to feel ashamed about in doing honest work?”

Today, the farm supports not only the family but also provides year-round employment to four to five workers. More importantly, Gurpreet says, it has given him stability without debt.

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His father believes the decision changed the family’s future.

“My son’s decision is not just about farming — it is about vision and the courage to choose a different path,” said Jasveer Singh. “By staying back and investing in agriculture, he has not only secured his future and remained close to his family but has also set an example for countless young farmers across the region.”

Now, Gurpreet says, some of the same friends who once planned to migrate abroad call him to admit he made the right choice.