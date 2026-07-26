HDFC Bank ordered to pay Rs 2.2 lakh to cyber fraud victim
The commission found the bank deficient in service for not releasing the money despite the complainant reporting the fraud, completing the required formalities, and repeatedly approaching the bank. The order was pronounced on June 9.
The commission found the bank deficient in service for not releasing the money despite the complainant reporting the fraud, completing the required formalities, and repeatedly approaching the bank. (Representational image)
Finding that a senior citizen reported a cyber fraud promptly, but was still “harassed”, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed HDFC Bank to release his frozen amount of Rs 2 lakh and pay him Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.
The commission found the bank deficient in service for not releasing the money despite the complainant reporting the fraud, completing the required formalities, and repeatedly approaching the bank. The order was pronounced on June 9.
Passing the order, the Bench of Amrinder Singh Sidhu (President) and B M Sharma (Member) observed, “The continued retention of the complainant’s money without any explanation or resolution, despite repeated approaches made by him, amounts to deficiency in service”.
The order blamed HDFC Bank for “compelling” Balwinder Singh, who is a senior citizen, to make numerous visits to the bank and has caused “inconvenience, mental agony and harassment” to him.
Appearing through counsel Prabhpreet Singh and also in-person, complainant Balwinder Singh submitted that on April 3, 2024, he received a fraudulent phone call from unknown persons claiming that his son had been taken into custody after narcotic substances were allegedly recovered from him. According to the complaint, the callers even made him speak to a person impersonating his son.
Under threats that his son would face serious consequences, he was induced to transfer Rs 2 lakh to an HDFC Bank account belonging to one Mihar Kumar Gupta, the complaint said. After speaking to his son, he realised he had been cheated.
Balwinder Singh claimed that he immediately approached the bank branch and succeeded in getting the transferred amount frozen. He also lodged a DDR with Chandigarh Police and supplied its copy to the bank.
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However, despite repeated requests and written representations seeking release of the frozen amount, the bank failed to return the money, prompting him to approach the consumer panel alleging deficiency in service.
HDFC Bank’s Sector 22 branch did not appear before the commission despite being served a notice and so the case proceeded against them ex-parte vide an order dated September 11, 2025.
The commission noted that despite service of notice — the Opposite Party (OP) — HDFC Bank did not appear in the proceedings and was proceeded against ex parte.
“This act of the OP draws an adverse inference against it. The non-appearance of the OP shows that it has nothing to say in its defence against the allegations made by the complainant. Therefore, the assertions of the complainant go unrebutted and uncontroverted,” the panel observed.
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The consumer commission further recorded in its order that there is no material on record to show that the complainant was informed of any legal impediment, restraint order or any other valid reason preventing the release of the amount in question.
“It is not disputed that the amount originally belonged to the complainant and that the complainant had promptly reported the matter to the bank and the police authorities. Once the complainant had completed the formalities required by the bank, it was incumbent upon the OP to take a reasoned decision regarding his request and communicate the same to him within a reasonable period,” the panel held.
“The continued retention of the complainant’s money without any explanation or resolution, despite repeated approaches made by him, amounts to deficiency in service. The complainant, a senior citizen, has been compelled to make numerous visits to the bank and has suffered inconvenience, mental agony and harassment on account of the inaction of the bank.”
Allowing the complaint partly, the commission directed HDFC Bank to release and credit the frozen amount of Rs 2 lakh to the complainant’s account and pay a lump sum compensation of Rs 20,000 as harassment and litigation expenses.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More