HC’s order banning display of designation on vehicles: Impossible to implement on ground, says Parida

Vehicles with stickers in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Jasbir Malhi) Vehicles with stickers in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Jasbir Malhi)

Five days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court banned display of designation or description of office on private and government vehicles, UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Wednesday said that “they will first get the order examined as it is impossible to implement it on ground”.

Parida said that they may seek clarification from High Court or appeal to full bench or move the Supreme court.

Parida said, “ We will get it examined legally because the order has been made Chandigarh specific. It is impossible to implement it on ground because the order is Chandigarh specific. These towns of Punjab and Haryana are closely located, it becomes impossible to implement. It is true that words like Army,Press, Advocate,are often misused on vehicle and we need to restrict those but an SDM rushing to control communal riot or mob violence needs identification to have traffic priority on duty. Since Motor vehicle act is pan India, we can’t have area specific interpretation or local practices different from rest of the country.”

As the deadline of 72 hours is set, Parida added, “I have not yet got the certified copy. We may seek clarification from the honourable high court or may appeal to full bench or may move Supreme Court after considering legal opinion.”

“We will first get it legally examined; see the implications of the same. We are also writing to MHA to know if it is there in other UTs as well,”

The Punjab and Haryana High Court last Friday had asked Chandigarh administration to implement the order within 72 hours.

The order passed by the High Court stated, “ During the course of hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court by the learned amicus curiae that on Government vehicles/private vehicles, designation/descriptions of offices/unauthorized emblems are displayed. Words like court, army, police, press etc are written on private vehicles which are not permissible under the law. Accordingly, the display of designation/description of offices/unauthorized use of emblems on government/private vehicles is banned forthwith.”

The court made it clear that this direction shall also cover the executive officers as well as judicial officers.

The court had also exempted ambulances, fire brigades, police patrols and any vehicle used for salvage from the ban.

Meanwhile, SSP Traffic, Shashank Anand, said, “The high court orders for challaning motor vehicles having stickers will be followed in letter and spirit. We appeal everyone to immediately abide by the order”.

Later, Inspector Pardeep Sharma of PRO wing of UT police said, “The matter is sub-judice. All aspects are being examined.” Sources said on Wednesday, two messages were flashed to all traffic police personnel for looking the motor vehicles having stickers on the windscreen but challans were not issued.

