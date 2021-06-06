HCS officer suspended, disciplinary action against several others

Based on the inquiry report submitted to the department by Divisional Commissioner, Faridabad, and subsequent recommendations made by Kaushal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved three major actions in this regard - 1.

The Haryana revenue department has placed a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer under suspension, while explanation has been sought from another officer for alleged irregularities committed by officers during the land acquisition for Special Railway Project – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Palwal district.

Disciplinary action has also been ordered against several others including the Reader, Registration Clerks and Data Entry Operators, after notice.

“Kawar Singh, SDO (Civil), Palwal has been placed under suspension and chargesheet issued to him for major penalty under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal), Rules; while explanation has been called of Jitender Kumar and Dr. Naresh regarding infirmities committed in the matter during their tenure,” the official order issued by Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal mentioned.

Based on the inquiry report submitted to the department by Divisional Commissioner, Faridabad, and subsequent recommendations made by Kaushal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved three major actions in this regard – 1.

Taking disciplinary action against the Reader, Registration Clerks and Data Entry Operators, besides disengaging the Data Entry Operator(s) or other outsourced employees, after issuing them notice; 2. Lodging of FIR by Palwal DC for criminal intent of Patwaris and other officials who themselves or through their relatives purchased a portion of land acquired in the project for fraudulent swindling of the public exchequer; 3. Appointing only qualified Patwaris as per the Haryana Revenue Patwaris (Group-C) Rules, 2011, who have passed the departmental examination and received a training of 18 months, on contract basis and not just on the basis of oral revenue experience.