HCS (judicial) paper leak: Plea of accused seeking papers attached to chargesheet rejected

The application was rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal. (Representational Image) The application was rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal. (Representational Image)

THE CHANDIGARH district court on Saturday dismissed an application, filed by accused Kuldeep Singh in the HCS (Judicial) paper leak case, seeking directions to police to produce documents attached to the chargesheet submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The application was rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal.

The application moved by defence counsel of Kuldeep (brother of prime accused Sunita) sought documents, including the call detail records of mobile numbers with tower locations and IMEI numbers as well as DVDs of conversations among accused Ayushi, Sunil Kumar alias Titu and Sunita, Balwinder Kumar Sharma and Sushila, transcript of conversation of the accused, two DVDs regarding conversation of accused Sunil Kumar alias Titu, Asha Bansal, Ayushi and copy of transcript of conversation between Ayushi, Sunil Kumar alias Titu, Asha (friend of Sunita) and Gopal (a temple worker).

Defence counsel Advocate PC Rana argued that as the prosecution was relying on these documents, they should be given to them so that they know about the prosecution’s case against Kuldeep and prepare his defence properly. The prosecution, on the application, replied that the case being sensitive and sensational, many important aspects of the matter were being looked into by the SIT which at this stage cannot be disclosed to anyone lest such disclosures derailed the ongoing investigation and, therefore, the probe in the present case has not concluded yet and hence, there was no question of supplying the DVDs, transcripts, etc. to the accused at this stage.

So, after hearing the arguments of both the lawyers and the facts of the case, the court felt that keeping in view the stand taken by the prosecution in the reply, the application in hand was premature and so it should be dismissed.

The court also dismissed Kuldeep’s plea seeking B class facility in jail.

The court has also issued notice to Chandigarh Police for a reply on Kuldeep’s bail plea and the matter will be heard on September 21. According to the police, Kuldeep was one of the agents who used to rope in candidates to whom the leaked paper was given in lieu of money.

Sunita and Sushila, the two beneficiaries, and accused former HC registrar Balwinder Kumar Sharma, former Congress leader Sunil Chopra, alias Titu, Ayushi Godara of Hisar and Kuldeep are all in jail. Sharma, former registrar in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sunita and Sushila were initially booked by the police in the high-profile case.

A High Court committee, looking into the case, had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper. The committee said that at least two candidates, Sunita and Sushila, had the question paper.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App