HCS (Judicial) paper leak case: Three absconding, police offer Rs 25,000 reward for info

Policemen deployed at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana. (Photo: File) Policemen deployed at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on three absconding accused, wanted in Haryana Civil Services (HCS), Judicial, paper leak case ahead of its next hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday. A Special Investigation Team, probing the case, has identified them as Subhash Chander Godara, father of accused Arushi who is lodged at Model Burail Jail at present, and their relatives Sushil Badhu and Tejinder Bishnoi.

Accused Arushi was arrested in the paper leak case along with a former Congress leader, Sunil Chopra, of Sector 18 in May.

Police sources said their involvement has been established in the judicial paper leak case. Sources said accused Subhash, a resident of village Sadelpur in district Hisar, was aware about the leaked paper of the HCS (Judicial) exam and he was looking for people who wanted to purchase it.

While Sushil is also a resident of village Sadelpur in district Hisar, Tejinder is a resident of village Jhalnia in Fatehabad. A senior police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest these three absconding accused in their native villages in Hisar and Fatehabad.

“Besides these two districts, raids are also on in the area of Nazafgarh in Delhi. We decided to arrest these three people when they refused to respond to the notices of joining the investigation. They are evading their arrests,” said the officer. The examination for 109 posts had come under judicial scrutiny in October 2017 after a candidate from Panchkula, Suman, a resident of Pinjore, had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court with evidence that she had been approached by two other candidates, Sushila and Sunita, offering her the paper for Rs 1 crore.

Later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had scrapped the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination, 2017, following the recommendations of an internal committee, which found that some of the candidates had access to the paper two months before the exams.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App