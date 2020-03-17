HCS judicial paper leak case: SIT moves plea in court for supply of documents to accused

The case pertains to September 2017, when on the complaint of a applicant, Suman, a high court committee looking into the case had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper.(Representational Image) The case pertains to September 2017, when on the complaint of a applicant, Suman, a high court committee looking into the case had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper.(Representational Image)

In the Haryana Judicial Paper Leak case of 2017, the prosecution has moved an application in the district court for supply of documents to the accused, following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The application has been moved by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) DSP, Krishan Kumar, in the Court of ADJ Gagan Geet Kaur.

As per the application, the accused persons had filed applications for supply of documents pertaining to the case, the application of the accused were, however, dismissed by the ADJ Court.

The accused, Balwinder Sharma, however, challenged the order of ADJ Court in the high court. The high court have thus ordered on February 20, 2020, the SIT to supply the documents to Balwinder Sharma as permissible under law.

The SIT undertook before the high court to supply the statements of the witnesses— Arun Kumar, Satbir, Suresh and Mandeep Singh, the recordings in the CD along with transcriptions, the sample voice recordings taken before the CFSL and the relevant data retrieved by the CFSL, mentioned the application by the prosecution.

The prosecution has further mentioned to the court in the plea that the statements recorded under section 164 CrPC have been preserved under sealed cover which are available with the chargesheet pending before the ADJ Court, and the statements could be provided to the accused by opening the sealed parcel.

The case is being heard at the Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh of Gagan Geet Kaur. The court in January had framed charges against nine accused including the former registrar (recruitment) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in the Haryana Judicial Paper leak case of 2017.

The accused Sunita and Sushila (beneficiaries), Balwinder Kumar Sharma (former registrar), Sunil Chopra (former congress leader), Ayushi Godara, Subhash Godara, Sushil Bhadu, Kuldeep and Tejinder Bishnoi, will face the trial.

The court has charged the accused under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 120 – b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8, 9, 13 (1), 13 (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case pertains to September 2017, when on the complaint of a applicant, Suman, a high court committee looking into the case had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper.

The committee had said at least two candidates, Sunita and Sushila, had the question paper.

The committee had also stated that Balwinder Sharma unequivocally denied prior acquaintance with Sunita, the general category topper. The call details furnished by the service provider, on the other hand, revealed that 760 calls and SMS were exchanged between Sharma and Sunita in one year.

The Chandigarh Police had then registered a FIR against Balwinder Sharma, registrar at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh and two beneficiaries Sunita and Sushila for paper leak of HCS judicial.

A SIT was formed in the matter, following the directions of the high court, and later six more accused were arrested in the case for their alleged involvement in leaking the paper with the prime accused. The police had filed three chargesheets in the Chandigarh Court following the arrests of the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.