HCS (Judicial) paper leak case: Now my husband is being framed in HC clerks’ recruitment scam, says wife of accused

Deepa, in her letter, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, has alleged that her husband has been framed in the HCS (J) paper leak scam and he is in custody for the past eight months. Deepa, in her letter, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, has alleged that her husband has been framed in the HCS (J) paper leak scam and he is in custody for the past eight months.

The wife of Balwinder Kumar Sharma, the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s former registrar who is accused in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) paper leak case, has written to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of the High Court and the union territory Administrator, alleging that her husband is now being falsely implicated in the clerks’ recruitment scam of the High Court. Accused Sharma’s wife Deepa has demanded an inquiry of the recruitment scams, HCS (Judicial), Punjab Civil Services (Judicial), ADJ, Punjab and Haryana, and clerks, by the CBI or Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Deepa, in her letter, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, has alleged that her husband has been framed in the HCS (J) paper leak scam and he is in custody for the past eight months. “Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar (member of a Special Investigation Team), along with other members and K D Singh, Sub-inspector visited Burail jail on August 24 and threatened Praveen Kumar alias Amrit who is one of the accused in the clerks’ recruitment scam,” reads the letter.

Deepa has alleged that Amrit is being threatened to give false statements against her husband Sharma to implicate him falsely in the clerks’ recruitment scam as well. It has also been alleged that when Amrit was in custody of Sector 3 police, Inspector Poonam Dilawari and Ravi Kumar gave him electric shocks to make statements against Sharma, but he refused. SI Singh had videographed Amrit being given electric shocks and thus his mobile phone be seized to ascertain the truth, she pleads in the letter.

Deepa has stated that her husband Sharma had called her in Burail jail and told her to get their Advocate Ramesh Kumar Bamal to meet Amrit in the jail. Advocate Bamal then met Amrit who apprised him about the conduct and planning of the SIT to implicate Sharma in a false case.

As per reports, Amrit, along with Jasmer Singh and Ajay Kakral have been arrested for duping 12 persons, including two women, on the pretext of providing them clerical jobs in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The cheating came to the notice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court when one of the victims, Rajni Devi of Ambala, filed an unsigned complaint before the Chief Justice on July 11.

Sharma was arrested following a petition moved by applicant Suman. A High Court committee, looking into the case, had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper. The committee had said at least two candidates, Sunita and Sushila, had the question paper. The committee had also stated that Balwinder Sharma unequivocally denied prior acquaintance with Sunita, the general category topper.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App