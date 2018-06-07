HCS (Judicial) paper leak case: 21-year-old accused writes to CJI alleging torture by cops in custody

Godara also submitted a copy of her letter in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal on June 5 as an evidence in her application against the alleged torture by the police in the jail. (Representational Image) Godara also submitted a copy of her letter in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal on June 5 as an evidence in her application against the alleged torture by the police in the jail. (Representational Image)

Ayushi Godara (21), who is in judicial custody in the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) paper leak case, has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from Burail jail, mentioning about the “torture” meted out on her by the Chandigarh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), while she was in their remand. She has marked a copy to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Human Rights Commission.Godara also submitted a copy of her letter in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal on June 5 as an evidence in her application against the alleged torture by the police in the jail. The letter has been submitted in the court by her counsel, Advocate Jasbir Singh Dadwal. Alleging harassment, she has written that the police took her statements forcefully, her clothes were removed and that she was also given electric shock while she was in their remand. In the letter, she has also threatened of committing suicide.

She has stated in the letter that she had come to Chandigarh for IELTS coaching in 2016 as she wanted to go abroad for dental studies. But, unfortunately she started staying at a temple in Sector 18, Chandigarh, where she met Sunita (accused), read the letter. She has further stated that after the case was registered, she was also called to police station and that she went there around 10 times and was forced to give statements in the matter.

Ayushi has also stated that if she does not get justice, the nation and law agency will be responsible for it. Replying on the application of Ayushi, the SIT denied the allegations and stated that there was no occasion to direct her to put her signatures on blank papers, while it was also wrong that she was subjected to physical torture. “It is wrong that she was forced to take names of some persons in the case as accused,” the SIT mentioned in the reply, adding that Godara had joined the investigation, but later when she was called again, she absconded. However, she was arrested later on May 21.

Accused Sunita and Sushila, the two beneficiaries, and former registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Balwinder Kumar Sharma, are lodged at model Burail jail for the last four months. Former Congress leader and a resident of Sector 18, Sunil Chopra, alias Titu, was arrested from Chandigarh when he was planning to escape from the city and Godara was arrested from the house of her relative in Jhajjar district. Ayushi and Sunita had stayed at the shrine in Sector 18 and Chopra was a office bearer of its management committee.

