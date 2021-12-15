HCBA polls on December 17, four in race for president’s post

Around 4,087 advocates will cast their votes to elect the office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on December 17.

Advocate Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi, co-chairman of the Elections Committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HCBA), said that for the president’s post, four advocates will be contesting this time. They are Amit Rana, Hargobinder Singh Gill (Bagga), Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia. Amit Rana and Hargobinder Singh Gill are members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. Also, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal was the secretary, HCBA, in 2013, and was the president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council in 2001. For the post of vice-president, there are five advocates in the race.

They are Premjit Singh Dhaliwal (Takhtupura), Karan Nehra, Sachin Gupta (Ladwa), Anoop Singh Sheoran and Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon. For the post of secretary, advocates Vishal Aggarwal and Balkaran Singh Aulakh are contesting, whereas for the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women, advocates Satinder Kaur, Kanu Sharma, Harshita and Nimarta Kaur are contesting. There are three advocates contesting for the post of treasurer, namely, Sahil Gambhir, Udeyveer Singh and Baljeet Beniwal.

For the executive members above 10 years post, there are 15 advocates contesting, and 10 candidates will be elected, while for the executive members below 10 years post, 15 advocates are in the contest, and among them seven candidates will be elected. For the executive members above 10 years post, Daljit Singh Bath is the senior-most candidate. Also, for the post of Lady Member of the Bar, Shadhna Trikhja and Harpreet Kaur Arora are contesting.

Voting on December 17 will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 4pm. There will be a lunch break from 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm.

On Wednesday, the candidates for HCBA will release their manifestoes and will address the members of the Bar.