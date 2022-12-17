HCBA elections: Dhillon leads for president’s post as 3,052 cast their votes

As the counting of votes continued for Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) elections on Friday midnight, advocate GBS Dhillon was leading for the president’s post till the filing of the story.

It was a contest between Dhillon and Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) for the president’s post.

While Dhillon has been the president of HCBA for the session 2020-2021, Nabha had been the president of the association for the 2021-2022 session.

For the other posts, including secretary, vice-president, joint secretary, the final results were yet to come.

The voting process began at 9.30 am and ended at 4 pm at the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Room. The final results are expected to be declared on Saturday. Out of a total of 3,580 voters of the Bar, 3,052 cast their vote.

For the post of vice-president, the six advocates contesting are Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma. For the post of secretary, advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Swaran Singh Tiwana are contesting, whereas for the post of joint secretary, which is reserved for women advocates, Nimarta Kaur, Parveen Dahiya and Reena (Verma) are contesting.