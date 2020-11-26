HC to hear today plea seeking directions to Haryana not to stop farmers

Walia also sought direction to the state not to create any obstacles in way of the peaceful protest during the pendency of petition.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking directions to the Haryana government to set aside the travel advisory issued by the state police on November 24 and no to stop citizens and farmers from participating in the protest to be held at New Delhi against the newly introduced agri laws.

The petition has been filed by Chandigarh resident Satbir Singh Walia against the State of Haryana, DGP Haryana, and the National Highway Authority of India.

Walia through his counsel, Advocates Ferry Sofat and Giinijeet Malhotra, have soughtvdirections to the the state (Haryana government) that it shall not stop the petitioner and the other citizens of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from participating in the peaceful protest at Delhi on November 26 and 27 against the newly introduced farm laws by the Government of India. Walia also sought direction to the state not to create any obstacles in way of the peaceful protest during the pendency of petition.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for three days, starting Wednesday, in view of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ farmers’ protest on November 26 and 27. Road blockades have been put in place in keeping with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattra’s directive to ensure “law and order” because of the farmers’ march, the Haryana Police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.