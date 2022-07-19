scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

HC to hear plea against Janjua’s promotion as Punjab chief secy on August 1

The petitioner, Tulsi Ram M, has sought to quash the promotion order dated July 5, 2022, of the Punjab government, whereby Janjua was promoted to the post of Chief Secretary, Punjab.

July 19, 2022
A petition challenging the promotion order of IAS Vijay Kumar Janjua to the post of Chief Secretary, Punjab, will come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 1.

On account of pending corruption cases against the officer for which permission for prosecution has been granted, the petitioner submitted that Janjua’s promotion order was against the guidelines framed for promotion for IAS by Government of India, Department of Personnel, dated March 28, 2000.

The petitioner has thus sought staying of the order of Janjua’s promotion.

More from Chandigarh

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh. It was adjourned to August 1

