HC to Haryana, Punjab: Use force, take all possible steps to stop farm fires

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday directed Punjab and Haryana governments to take all possible steps, including use of force, to stop burning of paddy stubble by farmers in the two states.

“The authorities would continue to take steps in terms of the order passed on September 19 by the single judge with the clarification that they would be entitled to take all the necessary steps, including use of force for preventing stubble burning,” a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Rajiv Sharma said in an order released Saturday.

A day ago, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released data stating that 3,202 stubble burning incidents have been recorded in Punjab and Haryana since the harvesting of paddy crop started around September 25. During the corresponding period last year, the count was 2,544. Haryana recorded 1,631 stubble burning instances while Punjab recorded 1,571 cases, the CPCB said.

A single bench of Justice RN Raina last month had restrained the governments in Punjab and Haryana from imposing fine on farmers for stubble burning. It also said that in case any incident occurs, during the paddy harvesting season, the same will be a cognizable offence and challans may be filed against the violators.

The single bench had also entrusted a responsibility upon all the members of Bharatiya Kissan Union, the petitioner before court, to store the stubble by whatever possible means on personal, common lands, forest land and shamlat land, instead of attempting to burn it.

On Friday, the division bench gave four weeks time to Punjab and Haryana governments to place on record the action taken report and the steps taken by them for implementing the scheme formulated by Union government. A notice for reply was also issued to union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.