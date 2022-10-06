scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

HC to CBI court: Take steps to conclude recording of official witnesses’ testimony

The bench of Justice Arun Monga is hearing the regular bail application filed by Zahur Haider Zaidi, who is currently lodged in the Chandigarh Burail Jail.

pnb high court, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh Burail Jail, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsZaidi along with nine other accused is facing charge of custodial death of Suraj Singh at Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh. The case had been transferred to the Chandigarh CBI court by the Supreme Court. Zaidi is represented by senior advocate Vinod Ghai with advocates Sanjeev Kodan and Kanika Ahuja.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the special CBI court of Chandigarh to take all possible steps to conclude the recording of the testimony of official witnesses in the trial of Kotkhai custodial death case.

As the bail plea of Zaidi came up for hearing before the HC, the counsel for CBI submitted that about 27 unexamined police officials are to be produced before the court and all the private witnesses have been examined and there are no other witnesses.

Keeping in view the inordinate long incarceration of four years and three months already undergone by the petitioner, Justice Monga said, “The trial court is requested to take all possible steps to conclude the recording of the testimony of the official witnesses and in the process may endeavour to take up the case on a day-to-day basis and/or on alternative days or otherwise as it may be in fitness of things to conclude the testimony of all the prosecution witnesses on or before the next date of hearing before this court.”

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on October 17.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 04:00:41 am
