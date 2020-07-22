HC tells Mohali SSP to protect lesbian couple

The couple had approached the High Court seeking directions to protect their life and liberty from their family members. (Representational image) The couple had approached the High Court seeking directions to protect their life and liberty from their family members. (Representational image)

Observing that the legitimacy of their relationship with each other is of no consequence when it comes to their right to life and liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the Mohali SSP to verify the threat perception of a lesbian couple and, if necessary, take the requisite steps for their protection of life and liberty in accordance with the law.

The girls are in a live-in relationship for the past six months and live in a common accommodation. Their counsel told the court that both of them are well aware of the fact that their relationship is not in the nature of marriage as they belong to the same sex.

The court was told they are receiving threats from their family members.

Justice Arun Monga in the order said, “social ethos, outlook and the philosophy appears to be evolving amongst gay couples so as to gather courage and openly come out of their closets, even though gay marriage is not yet legitimate as per the applicable marriage laws in the country, And, therefore, the live in relationships”.

The court further said what is perhaps coming in way of the couple is the social unacceptability of their relationship by their family members and parents, owing to which they are living under constant fear.

“Be that as it may, the petitioners are entitled to protection of their lives and liberty as envisaged under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, regardless of the nature of relationship between them. Assuming, they were living simply as friends together, even then they are constitutionally entitled to live in peace. Legitimacy of their relationship with each other, therefore, is of no consequence viz-a-viz their right to life and liberty,” Justice Monga said in the order dated July 20.

