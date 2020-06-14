HC tells Mohali resident to pay wife’s lover Rs 50,000

The two accused in the case registered by Mohali police on May 7 had earlier approached the HC together for the anticipatory bail. The two accused in the case registered by Mohali police on May 7 had earlier approached the HC together for the anticipatory bail.

Granting interim anticipatory bail to a Mohali resident accused of severely beating his wife’s alleged lover, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed him and a co-accused in the case to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 to the victim as medical expenses.

“In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances, this court deems it appropriate to direct the petitioners to deposit Rs 50,000/- with the Investigation Officer within 7 days from today which shall be given to the complainant by the Investigation Officer towards medical expenses. Petitioners are also directed to join the investigation and appear before the Investigating Officer on 19.06.2020,” the court said in an order passed on Friday.

The two accused in the case registered by Mohali police on May 7 had earlier approached the HC together for the anticipatory bail. The counsel representing the accused referred to the contents of the FIR and argued that the victim or complainant himself has said the incident took place because he is in relationship with the wife of one of the accused in the case.

The counsel representing the state and complainant told the court that the victim has suffered grievous injuries, was hospitalised for seven days and was also operated upon. In the order, the bench asked the accused to pay the expenses to the victim and, while granting them anticipatory bail, asked them to join the investigation.

The complainant had named four persons in the complaint and accused 16 others of attack too. The attack had taken place last month when he had gone to sow paddy along with his brother. The accused also had filed a cross version in the matter.

