Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
HC suspends sentence of Virbhadra kin’s killer ‘till pendency of appeal’

Harmehtab Singh being taken to Burail Jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment and (right) Akansh Sen. (Express Photo)
HC suspends sentence of Virbhadra kin's killer 'till pendency of appeal'
The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) on Tuesday allowed the plea for suspension of sentence of the convict, Harmehtab Singh alias Farid till pendency of appeal at HC.

Harmehtab has been convicted for murder of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s nephew, Akansh Sen, in 2017, at Chandigarh. The plea of Harmehtab, has been allowed by the division bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Sanjiv Berry. A detailed order in the matter is yet to be released by the HC.

Harmehtab had been convicted by Chandigarh district Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of natural life on November 20, 2019. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict.

Akansh Sen was run over by the BMW car driven by Balraj Singh Randhawa, while it is alleged that the co-driver Harmehtab Singh alias Farid asked Randhawa to kill Sen, at Sector 9, Chandigarh, on the fateful night of February 9, 2017.

While seeking suspension of sentence during the hearing, the counsel for Harmehtab, senior Advocate Vinod Ghai with Kanika Ahuja contended that the applicant has been made a scapegoat who was sitting next to the driver seat, just because the main accused namely Balraj Randhawa who was driving the vehicle was declared Proclaimed Offender and never arrested, and the Prosecution under immense pressure due to accidental death of real nephew of the then sitting Chief Minister implicated the present applicant by giving complexion of murder to an apparently accidental case.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 01:41 IST
