HC suspends Chandigarh judicial officer amid probe into objectionable video

Finding that at this stage, no offence of extortion is attracted under Section 308(1) of the BNS and that the allegations may at best fall under an attempt to commit extortion, the court allowed the bail plea of the accused lawyer.

A full bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed a judicial officer posted in Chandigarh under suspension in connection with a matter involving the circulation of an allegedly objectionable video clip on social media.

According to the order on Tuesday, the suspension has been ordered in exercise of the High Court’s disciplinary jurisdiction under Article 235 of the Constitution, read with Rule 4(b) of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. The full bench, comprising the Chief Justice and other judges, has also directed that the officer’s headquarters during the suspension period will be in Haryana.

The development comes after a Chandigarh court granted bail to a lawyer who had been arrested in a case linked to an alleged Rs 1.5-crore extortion attempt involving a purportedly morphed video.