Rs 25 lakh pending dues: HC summons AFT legal cell in-charge of Western Command HQ

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) summoned OIC (Legal) Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Legal Cell, HQ Western Command, Chandimandir, on March 28, 2023 after hearing a petition filed by former Senior Panel Counsel Vikram Bajaj for Centre at the AFT, Chandimandir.

Bajaj, through counsel HC Arora, contended that after the end of his tenure, he demanded the respondents to release the payment of fee bills amounting to Rs 25 lakh, which were being kept pending by the Western Command.

The counsel submitted that 85 bills were not processed as those were time barred. It was submitted that the bills were submitted in time and delay in release of the payment had been purely on the part of the respondent agencies.

The Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj said the Centre failed to give any satisfactory response as to why the appropriate proceeding against the officials responsible for ensuring timely release of the payment be not recommended to the concerned authority.

The HC thus added that before issuance of any direction to take action, last opportunity is being given to respondents to file their response with justification and reasons for non-release of payment and instructions governing release of payment and as to whether said instructions governing disbursement of the payment had been followed.

Justice Bhardwaj ordered, “The OIC (Legal) AFT, Legal Cell, HQ Western Command, Chandi Mandir, will also remain present in HC on the next date of hearing.”