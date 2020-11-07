HC stays order of PMLA tribunal directing ED to de-seal O P Chautala’s property for grandsons’ weddings

The order of stay has been passed by the HC bench, after the ED through counsel advocate Arvind Moudgil on Friday challenged the order of Appellate Tribunal, PMLA, New Delhi.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the order of an Appellate Tribunal (Prevention and Money Laundering Act), New Delhi, which directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to de-seal a property of Om Prakash Singh Chautala for interim restoration for the weddings of Chautala’s two grandsons.

The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Rajesh Bhardwaj has also issued notice to the intervener, Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, and the appellant at the tribunal, former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala, for November 11.

On October 22, over an application filed by Abhay Singh Chautala in the capacity of appellant Om Prakash Chautala’s son and his personal capacity, it was sought to de-seal an ancestral property of the family, for the specific purpose of weddings of the sons of the intervener and grandsons of the appellant, which are fixed on November 27 and 30, adding that it will take a minimum of around 15 days to prepare the property to be used for the purpose of marriages.

The Appellate Tribunal, PMLA, hearing the plea of Chautala, allowing the application partly ordered to de-seal the stated attached property within two weeks, by November 6 and hand over the possession of the same to the appellant/intervener. However, against the order of the tribunal, the ED approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, stating the order was wrongly passed.

