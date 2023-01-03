scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

HC stays notice of Punjab govt to Patiala Cricket Association

Saurav Verma, Additional Advocate General, Punjab, accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents and prayed for some time to file the response.

After hearing the matter, the high court issued a notice to the Punjab government.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a notice issued by the Punjab government to the Patiala Cricket Association (PCA) after a petition was filed by PCA alleging that it was illegally and without lawful authority restrained from using the Dhruve Pandove Stadium, Patiala.

Advocate Sangram Singh Saron, counsel for the petitioner (PCA), contended that the petitioner is a lessee of the premises in question for a tenure of 30 years which is valid from 2021 to 2051, but the authorities have sealed the premises.

The PCA counsel also contended that the authorities had restrained the petitioner from using the premises without complying with the principles of natural justice and without affording an opportunity of fair hearing to the petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the high court issued a notice to the Punjab government.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj while adjourning the matter to February 15 ordered, “In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned orders/notices shall remain stayed.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 08:59 IST
