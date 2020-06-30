HC stays Haryana school board proposal to hold exam for students opting for science in Class XI

The order was passed in a petition filed by NISA Education, an association with 286 schools in Haryana, through advocate Pankaj Maini. The order was passed in a petition filed by NISA Education, an association with 286 schools in Haryana, through advocate Pankaj Maini.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the Haryana Board of School Education’s decision to hold the science examination of class X students who wish to opt for Science subjects in the next class.

While seeking a reply from the authorities, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul adjourned the hearing to July 6. “Meanwhile, the examination would remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the order said.

The order was passed in a petition filed by NISA Education, an association with 286 schools in Haryana, through advocate Pankaj Maini. During the hearing, Maini argued that such a decision is discriminatory in nature and also puts the safety of students and school staff at stake when Covid-19 cases are rising in the state.

According to the petition, the board in a press note issued earlier this month announced that the science examination, which was to be conducted in March, will now be conducted compulsorily for those students who are going to opt for science subjects in class XI.

The petition contends that since the examination was already cancelled, the students are at present studying in class XI and it would be very difficult for them to take the exam now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd