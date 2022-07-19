HC stays Gilzian’s arrest till July 25 in graft case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former Forest Minister of Punjab, Sangat Singh Gilzian, till July 25, in the alleged corruption case registered against him by the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab.

The FIR was registered against Gilzian on June 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at Mohali Vigilance Bureau (Flying Squad-I) police station.

Seeking anticipatory bail, Gilzian – through counsels Senior Advocate R S Rai with Advocate Gautam Dutt – argued that the present FIR is nothing but an exercise of political vendetta against the petitioner, who was a Minister in the previous regime from September 26, 2021, to January 8, 2022, which is the date on which the Model Code of Conduct was notified. The offences alleged in the FIR No. 7 dated June 6, 2022, are not made out qua the petitioner from a bare reading of the FIR. Also, there is clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Gilzian argued. FIR No. 7 has been registered on the basis of disclosure statement made by the accused in another FIR No. 6 dated June 2, 2022, and the investigating officer in FIR No. 6 is surprisingly the complainant in this case, he argued.

The counsel also submitted that the prosecution in its zeal had also arrested the petitioner’s nephew, Daljit Singh, who has nothing to do with the matter and is not even an accused in this case.

After a notice was issued by the HC on the petition of Gilzian, Senior Deputy Advocate General of Punjab, Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, while accepting the notice on behalf of the State, pointed out – on instructions from Harwinder Pal Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, Mohali – that Daljit Singh was nominated as an accused in the above said FIR on July 12, 2022, and arrested on July 13 on the basis of investigation carried out in this matter, as it was found that the petitioner’s nephew was acting on behalf of the petitioner in carrying out of certain illegal acts.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Lisa Gill ordered, “Let a specific report be filed before the next date of hearing.”

Adjourning the matter to July 25, 2022, Justice Gill said, “Arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing only.”

Gilzian had also filed another petition before the HC seeking quashing of the FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau against him on allegations of

corruption. A notice to the State had already been issued in the matter.