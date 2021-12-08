Punjab: HC stays declaration of results of stamp vendors’ licence selection exam held in Ludhiana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the declaration of result of an examination held in Ludhiana for selection of granting stamp vendors’ licence.

The HC has also sought for video recording of the examination held in Ludhiana after the Bench was told that one of the candidates called for interview was not even present. The petitioner, candidate, Jagraj Singh through counsel Ferry Sofat filed a petition against Punjab and other respondents, submitting that the respondents had fabricated the result of the written test held in the process of carrying out selection for granting stamp vendors’ licence.

Even people who had not participated in the examination were called for interview. Quoting an example, Sofat referred to a candidate mentioned at serial number 161 in the list before submitting that he was not even present in the examination hall at the time of the written test. The fact, Sofat submitted, could be verified from the video recording of the room where he was supposed to sit along with the petitioner.

The Bench of Justice Rajbir Sherawat hearing the matter observed, “Although the petitioner has also been warned by this court that he can face serious consequences; including the launching of a criminal case against him, if his assertion is found to be false, the counsel for the petitioner has submitted that the petitioner has instructed him to stick to the assertion and further make a submission that the petitioner would be ready to go to jail if this assertion is found to be wrong.”

Justice Sehrawat added the process of interview may go on, but the result would not be declared by the respondents. Directions were also issued to produce the video recording of the room in which the petitioner was sitting during the examination, as well as the place where the other person was sitting. The respondent was also directed to produce the sitting plan of examinees, showing the room of the petitioner and of the other person.