HC stays counselling for postgraduate medical courses in Haryana

The order was passed in a petition contending that only 13 per cent of the seats have been kept for general category candidates by the Haryana government. The order was passed in a petition contending that only 13 per cent of the seats have been kept for general category candidates by the Haryana government.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday ordered a stay on the counselling, which was scheduled to take place next week, for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in colleges across Haryana.

The order was passed in a petition contending that only 13 per cent of the seats have been kept for general category candidates by the Haryana government while 87 per cent have been reserved for SC, BCA, BCB, EWS, PWBD categories and under institutional preference. Out of 156 postgraduate seats available in state, only 31 are available for general category candidates

“At this stage, we are persuaded to accept the plea raised by counsel for the petitioners for the issuance of notice to the respondents enabling them to file a detailed reply, if so advised, as the earlier short replies are inadequate,” reads the order passed by Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Jaswant Singh.

The counselling for the courses was scheduled to take place on May 4 and 5. The court has issued the notice to the state government for May 6, the next date of hearing. “Till then the process of counselling, which is stated to be scheduled for May 4 and 5, shall be kept in abeyance till further orders,” reads the order.

Advocate Ashwani Talwar for the petitioners argued that the reservation for the state quota for admission to postgraduate medical courses in various medical colleges is in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court with regard to reservation. The petitioners have also argued that reservation is not mandatory for postgraduate courses as they are speciality courses, adding no such reservation except institutional preference and for physically disabled was provided by the State in academic session 2019-20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd