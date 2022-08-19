HC slaps notices on PU V-C, two secys for not complying with payment order

Hearing a contempt plea by retired teachers of Panjab University (PU), the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sent notices to the Vice Chancellor of PU, the secretary of Chandigarh Administration’s audit department, and the secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Department to explain in person why the order to disburse payment for 300 days leave encashment had not been complied with.
The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by the retired teachers and senior citizens, who are in the second round of litigation, to get the benefit of 300 days of leave encashment, which has been pending since 2014 on account of liabilities being shifted by the Panjab University to the audit department of Chandigarh, and the audit department further passing the buck onto the Union Ministry of Human Resources Department.
The plea by petitioners was allowed on January 23, 2020, directing concerned officials (respondents) to disburse payment in three months.
The Bench of Justice Arvind Sangwan, after hearing the matter on Thursday, said, “After hearing both the parties, it appears that in order to settle the controversy, all the concerned officers be issued showcause notice as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.”
Subscriber Only Stories
While ordering to list the matter on September 9 for further hearing, Justice Sangwan ordered, “The Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; the Secretary Audit Department, Chandigarh Administration, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Department are directed to remain present in person, along with their respective affidavits, to explain as to why the order is not being complied with.”
Justice Sangwan meanwhile, made it clear that, “However, if the amount is disbursed before the next date, their appearance will be exempted.”
August 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Farooq’s ascension
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded
Gujarat HC upholds earlier order allowing organ transplant for ‘non-domicile’ resident
ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor
Windfall tax revision: Levy on crude cut, diesel sees hike
Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC
5G launch in sight: Telcos issued spectrum assignment letters
GST rules on summoning of CMDs, CEOs tweaked
Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee
Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid
My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes
Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills