Thursday, August 18, 2022

HC slaps notices on PU V-C, two secys for not complying with payment order

The Bench of Justice Arvind Sangwan, after hearing the matter on Thursday, said, “After hearing both the parties, it appears that in order to settle the controversy, all the concerned officers be issued showcause notice as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.”

The plea by petitioners was allowed on January 23, 2020, directing concerned officials (respondents) to disburse payment in three months.

Hearing a contempt plea by retired teachers of Panjab University (PU), the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sent notices to the Vice Chancellor of PU, the secretary of Chandigarh Administration’s audit department, and the secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Department to explain in person why the order to disburse payment for 300 days leave encashment had not been complied with.

The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by the retired teachers and senior citizens, who are in the second round of litigation, to get the benefit of 300 days of leave encashment, which has been pending since 2014 on account of liabilities being shifted by the Panjab University to the audit department of Chandigarh, and the audit department further passing the buck onto the Union Ministry of Human Resources Department.

The plea by petitioners was allowed on January 23, 2020, directing concerned officials (respondents) to disburse payment in three months.

The Bench of Justice Arvind Sangwan, after hearing the matter on Thursday, said, "After hearing both the parties, it appears that in order to settle the controversy, all the concerned officers be issued showcause notice as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them."

While ordering to list the matter on September 9 for further hearing, Justice Sangwan ordered, “The Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; the Secretary Audit Department, Chandigarh Administration, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Department are directed to remain present in person, along with their respective affidavits, to explain as to why the order is not being complied with.”

Justice Sangwan meanwhile, made it clear that, “However, if the amount is disbursed before the next date, their appearance will be exempted.”

August 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Farooq’s ascension

