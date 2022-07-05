2015 Police firing case: SIT headed by LK Yadav to conduct probe & submit report, says HC

Disposing of a bunch of petitions over the probe into the Behbal Kalan police firing case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that since investigation in both the cases (Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan) is intrinsically mixed up, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by L K Yadav will conduct the investigation as per the directions issued earlier by the HC in 2019, and submit a report of the investigation to the competent court at the earliest.

The HC has passed the order while hearing the petitions filed by former DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini, former SHO Kotkapura Gurdeep Singh, suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, and Suhail Brar, who had sought a CBI probe and some other relief in the sacrilege and police firing cases investigation.

The bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh said, “Since investigation in both the cases (Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan) is intrinsically mixed up and the present SIT headed by IGP Naunihal Singh is feeling handicapped in the absence of material collected by the SIT of Kotkapura, therefore, it is desired that the SIT headed by L K Yadav shall conduct the investigation as per the directions issued by the High Court in CWP No.17459 of 2019 and submit a report of the investigation to the competent court at the earliest. SIT headed by Naunihal Singh shall proceed to conduct further investigation in accordance with law and shall submit report under Section 173 of CrPC before the trial court, whereupon the petitioners would be at liberty to address arguments at the time of framing of charges and seek appropriate order in accordance with law.”

The bench observed that the investigation into Kotkapura cases was ordered to be conducted preferably within a period of six months from the date of constitution of SIT, and the cases are fixed before the trial court at the stage of framing of the charges and other miscellaneous proceedings. It appears that the trial court has not proceeded further for want of report of further investigation.

The HC said that the complicity of the petitioners would be tested before the trial court, for which the petitioners/accused would be at liberty to argue their respective cases at the stage of framing of charges and seek discharge in accordance with law.