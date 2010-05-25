Kharar SDMs aide acquitted of graft charges

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside an order of sentence passed by Ropar Special Judge in a corruption case registered by Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in March 2001.

Accepting an appeal filed by Gurmukh Singh,who was then posted as steno to Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM),Justice Harbans Lal acquitted the appellant of the corruption charge.

On March 28,2001,the VB sleuths had arrested Singh and one of his acquaintances Shamsher Singh for allegedly accepting Rs 500 as bribe.

Holding Gurmukh Singh guilty of corruption,then Ropar Special had on September 11,2007,had convicted and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 18 months and pay a fine of Rs 500 and in default of payment of fine to further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one month on two counts  Section 7 read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988,and Section 120-B of the IPC. However,the co-accused Shamsher Singh had died during the pendency of the trial on October 7,2004.

In a judgment passed recently,the High Court Justice observed,The evidence adduced by the prosecution falls short of establishing the charged offence. Sequelly,this appeal succeeds and is accepted. Gurmukh Singh was acquitted of the charged offences by giving him benefit of reasonable doubt.

In his appeal against the trial courts judgment,Gurmukh Singhs counsel maintained that the demand of bribe and recovery of tainted money were required to be proved by the prosecution as per the settled law but to the utter dismay of the prosecution both these ingredients have not been established.

In the light of his acquittal,Gurmukh Singh has represented to Mohali Deputy Commissioner to reinstate his service,from which he was dismissed following his conviction by district court.

Assistant Commissioner (Grievances) Navjot Kaur,to whom the representation was marked,said before deciding the representation,the VB has been asked to report whether it has filed an appeal or intends to challenge HCs order.

