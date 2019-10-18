HC sets aside ban on TV show after being told that producers will take ‘corrective steps’

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Thursday set aside the ban on telecast of television series ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ in Punjab after it was informed that the show’s producers have agreed to take corrective steps in accordance with guidelines provided by an official committee.

The ban orders were passed last month by the district magistrates of Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Amritsar districts after the Colors TV show had found itself in a controversy following protests by the Valmiki community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by an alleged wrong portrayal of the sage.

A single bench of the high court was hearing a petition filed by Colors TV through advocate Abhinav Sood. On Thursday, the court was told that the requisite undertaking has been given by the show’s producers and the same has been accepted by an official committee which had been set up by the state government for deliberations.

“What clearly emerges is that the state government having taken a conscious decision of setting up a committee to look into the entire issue and the committee, post deliberations having suggested certain corrective measures/steps, the same have not only been accepted by the petitioner party but have been implemented in so far as the previous episodes of the serial and now have furnished an undertaking to even adhere to such corrective measures/steps for future telecast as well,” said Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa in an order.

The court added that with the undertaking having been accepted by the committee, there would be no basis for the orders suspending the “exhibition” of the show. Last month, it was decided by a government committee that scenes in which “Bhagwan Valmikiji is shown in earlier episodes are available on Voot and any other platform owned by the Colors TV channel should be deleted”. Representatives of the channel had agreed to follow the request.

A special episode on “the greatness of Bhagwan Valmikiji” was also agreed to be telecast in accordance with inputs to be provided by the committee.