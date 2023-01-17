HC sets aside 12-yr-old dismissal order against Haryana sub-inspector

Stating that “mere exhibition of a document is not sufficient to dispense with proof of its execution, more particularly when the author of diary has not been examined”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside a 12-year-old order of the SP Kurukshetra, wherein a sub-inspector of the Haryana Police was dismissed on the grounds that he knew a woman running a brothel and his name was written in the diary of the woman.

Gulab Singh (the petitioner), through his counsel R S Mamli, submitted that he was appointed as constable in Haryana Police in 1977. In due course, he was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector. He had completed more than 35 years of service in the police force. During his service he was awarded recommendation certificates and medals for participating in Indian Police (Sports Team). He was declared best athlete in Ambala Range on seven occasions. On August 17, 2011, the then Station House Officer of the Thanesar police station made a report to the SP Kurukshetra in respect of investigation of FIR, registered under Immoral Trafficking Act against a woman, alleging that 22 police officials were in touch with the said woman, who was caught running a brothel at her residence along with her friends and girls, the petitioner’s counsel contended.

During the investigation, names of 22 police officials surfaced. They were said to be in contact with the woman. A probe into the matter was marked by the then DSP, and the Enquiry Officer issued a summary alleging that the petitioner had maintained a relation with the woman, who was caught running the brothel. Being a member of disciplined force, the petitioner had committed a disgraceful act, thereby tarnishing the image of the police department and the same was against the police rules, it was alleged in the summary. During the probe, police recovered a diary from the woman in which the name of the petitioner was written. The photocopy of the diary was produced in the enquiry proceedings. In the departmental enquiry, nothing adverse was found against the petitioner as far as character of the petitioner was concerned and he was found guilty only on account of knowing and contacting the said woman. The woman was not examined during the departmental enquiry.