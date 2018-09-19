HC seeks status report on installation of CCTV cameras in police stations

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on installation of CCTV cameras in the police stations after the court was informed regarding the recent explosions in and around the Maqsudan Police Station in Jalandhar.

The division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli, during the hearing of a case seeking implementation of certain Supreme Court directions on policing and arrest of accused, also directed the authorities to appoint non-official visitors for monitoring of the correctional work in the jails in consonance with provisions of Model Prison Manual-2016.

The division bench also directed the authorities to apprise the court regarding progress of installation of CCTV cameras in the police station after advocate Hari Chand Arora, regarding the recent low-intensity explosions at Maqsudan police station, informed the bench that” no clue to the accused could be found for the reason that CCTV cameras installed in the police station were not functional”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Tuesday informed the High Court that e-tender has been floated for installation of 170 CCTV cameras in Central Jails Amritsar and Bathinda and District Jai Shri Muktsar Sahib and the work will be completed within 15 weeks after September 26, the date of opening for the technical bids. The division bench was also informed that 709 CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent locations in 25 out of the 26 jails.

The Haryana Police, in a separate report, informed the High Court that 420 cameras had been installed in all the jails in state except three small district jails in Rewari, Panipat and Palwal where construction is going on.

