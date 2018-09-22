HC seeks status report on installation of 4G jammers in Punjab jails

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a fresh status report on the matter of installation of 4G jammers in high-security prisons in Punjab. (Representational) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a fresh status report on the matter of installation of 4G jammers in high-security prisons in Punjab. (Representational)

The decision regarding the installation of 4G jammers in high-security prisons of Punjab is pending with the union government, the State government has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court which has sought a fresh status report on the matter within four weeks.

The government has informed the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli that the matter has been taken up with the Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi for the necessary approval required for installation of the jammers. The Punjab government has been informed by the union government that the decision has been “evaluated and approved” but they must be installed only through the approved Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) vendors.

Cabinet Secretariat is the nodal authority for granting permission for procurement of the jammers and only registered PSUs are allowed to install and operate the jammers which can only be procured by the defence forces, state police departments, jail authorities and central government’s security agencies.

The division bench has been further informed that a board of officers comprising members from the security agencies and Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) are currently evaluating the 4G jammer models submitted by two PSUs. The jammers will only be installed once they are found to be effective, the court has been told.

“Another request for sending status report regarding installation of 4G jammers has been made to Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi vide letter dated 04.09.2018 and the response is awaited,” the government told the bench in a status report.

