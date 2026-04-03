HC seeks response on uneven sports quota in Chandigarh admn jobs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to the Centre and Chandigarh Administration regarding uniform job reservation rules for meritorious sportspersons. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union of India and the Chandigarh Administration on a petition seeking uniform application of rules that provide reservation and age relaxation to meritorious sportspersons in government jobs.

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A bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry heard the matter and posted it for April 30.

Appearing for the petitioner, Simrat Kaur, assisted by Gursharan Singh, sought issuance of notice.

The petition has been filed by Shivdeep Singh Sidhu, 33, a resident of Sector 38-D, Chandigarh, a state-level gold medallist in 10m air rifle shooting who has also represented Chandigarh at the national level.