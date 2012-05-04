The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Chandigarh Administration to produce the original copy of the inquiry report conducted by the then Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM (south) Chandigarh,Prerna Puri into Ruchikas expulsion from Sacred Heart school.

Also,the High Court has directed the Administration to submit the action taken on the said report. The directions were passed today during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the school for allegedly expelling Ruchika at the behest of SPS Rathore,former Haryana Director General of Police (DGP).

On the last date of hearing,the High Court had directed the petitioner,Advocate Ranjan Lakhanpal,Chairman of World Human Rights Protection Council to prove the credentials of his NGO. Lakhanpal today filed an affidavit stating that credentials of his organization cannot be challenged. The respondents have been asked to file their response on the affidavit filed by Lakhanpal.

Ruchika,a budding tennis player was expelled from school in September 1990 for indiscipline, following her allegation that she was molested by Rathore.

In her inquiry that was conducted in January 2010,Prerna Puri had found the school guilty of arbitrarily expelling Ruchika almost a month after her molestation at the behest of her molester and former DGP,who was then inspector general (IG) with the Haryana police. The inquiry conducted by the SDM had also found that late fee payment was not a satisfactory reason for expelling Ruchika,as out of the 17 cases of late fee in 1990,eight students had paid their fee after Ruchika did,but no action was taken against them.

The matter had reached the Punjab and Haryana high court in January 2010 after conviction of Ruchikas molester S P S Rathore. In this public interest litigation ,a local lawyer Ranjan Lakhanpal had sought directions to take action against all those officials who sided with Rathore and enabled the trial to continue for 19 years and to investigate the schools alleged role in driving Ruchika to commit suicide following her molestation.

