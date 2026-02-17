HC seeks fresh threat assessment for Majithia, orders continued security

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Union of India and the State of Punjab to carry out a fresh assessment of the security threat to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and submit their reports to the court in a sealed cover. The court also ordered that he continue to receive adequate protection in the meantime.
Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said that until the next date of hearing, fixed for March 6, the State must ensure that the petitioner is properly protected.
The direction came after senior counsel RS Cheema and advocate DS Sobti informed the court that Majithia, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on February 2, continued to face a serious threat to his life. They referred to an earlier order passed on May 2, 2025, by a coordinate Bench, which had directed the State to provide him security in light of a threat assessment conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Cheema also placed reliance on an internal communication dated January 3 from the Special Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Punjab, to senior police officers. The communication stated that central intelligence agencies had received inputs about a terrorist organisation allegedly planning to target Majithia while he was in jail, before bail was granted.
It was argued that Majithia had previously been accorded Z+ security for several years owing to potential threats, and that both the State and the Centre should undertake a fresh evaluation in view of continuing risks. He was also represented by counsel SS Sangha, Satish Sharma and Prince Bharol.
Punjab Additional Advocate-General Chanchal Singla submitted that Majithia was currently being provided 15 security personnel, including house guards and an escort, and was adequately protected. The State, however, told the court that it was not opposed to forming a committee to reassess the threat perception and to place its position on affidavit.
Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain, appearing for the Union government, also submitted that the Centre was willing to conduct a fresh threat analysis and sought permission to file its report in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing.
