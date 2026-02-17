HC seeks fresh threat assessment for Majithia, orders continued security

It was argued that Bikram Singh Majithia had previously been accorded Z+ security for several years owing to potential threats. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Union of India and the State of Punjab to carry out a fresh assessment of the security threat to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and submit their reports to the court in a sealed cover. The court also ordered that he continue to receive adequate protection in the meantime.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said that until the next date of hearing, fixed for March 6, the State must ensure that the petitioner is properly protected.

The direction came after senior counsel RS Cheema and advocate DS Sobti informed the court that Majithia, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on February 2, continued to face a serious threat to his life. They referred to an earlier order passed on May 2, 2025, by a coordinate Bench, which had directed the State to provide him security in light of a threat assessment conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.