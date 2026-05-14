HC reserves verdict as amicus curiae points: ‘A cyclist can use rail underbridge, a pedestrian also can…they can’t use flyovers’

According to her submissions, the Master Plan itself recorded that increasing traffic density had placed “even greater pressure on the infrastructure in terms of roads and other infrastructures associated with it”
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in petitions challenging the proposed Tribune Chowk flyover project in Chandigarh after amicus curiae advocate Tanu Bedi argued that the city’s Master Plan 2031 prioritised pedestrians, cyclists and public transport over “flyover-centric” traffic solutions.
During the hearing, Bedi repeatedly referred to the provisions of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 and submitted before the Bench, “A cyclist can use the rail underbridge, a pedestrian also can. They can’t use flyovers.”
Relying extensively on the city’s statutory planning framework, Bedi argued that the Master Plan consistently envisaged pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, dedicated public transport corridors and measures discouraging dependence on private vehicles.
Referring to page 290 of the Master Plan, Bedi argued that dedicated BRTS corridors had already been proposed, including along Dakshin Marg.
“Corridor 1 specifically has a route on the Dakshin Marg. If that corridor had been started, they would not have even thought about a flyover at that place,” she argued, adding that “none of the corridors has even been conceptualised”.
Bedi also referred to provisions emphasising the augmentation of city bus systems and public transport infrastructure. Reading from the Master Plan, she submitted that “a good public transport system is a modern-day necessity” and that shortcomings in public transport had led to increasing use of personal vehicles.
According to her submissions, the Master Plan itself recorded that increasing traffic density had placed “even greater pressure on the infrastructure in terms of roads and other infrastructures associated with it”.
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Referring to page 298 dealing with “traffic integration”, Bedi submitted, “A major switchover to public transportation, adoption of cycle as a mode of transport, and improved pedestrian infrastructure is to be ensured. On the other hand, dependence on private vehicles has to be discouraged.”
“The flyover gives priority to private vehicles,” she argued, while also referring to what she described as the “traffic induction phenomenon”, contending that expansion of road infrastructure often leads to an increase in the number of vehicles on roads.
“Not only are we giving priority to private vehicles, but we are also ensuring that their numbers increase on the road, rather than decreasing, which should be the purpose,” she submitted.
Bedi further referred to pages 305 and 306 of the Master Plan dealing with railway underbridges and underpasses. According to her submissions, the planning document specifically proposed underpasses at several locations, including Tribune Chowk.
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She read from the document that “railway under bridges shall be designed with adequate provisions for the pedestrians and cyclists”, while arguing that the Master Plan stressed that “the primary focus must remain on retrieving the city for the pedestrians and cyclists”.
On the other hand, senior advocate Amit Jhanji argued that the Chandigarh Master Plan did permit flyovers. He further submitted that only Sectors 1 to 30 of Chandigarh had been recognised as heritage zones and not the entire city.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More