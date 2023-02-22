HC quashes FIR of rape against man who was not in India on day of ‘incident’

Quashing an FIR of rape registered against a person who was out of the country on the day of the alleged incident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that “it is unfortunate that a lady is making allegation of rape against a man who was not in India. It seems to be a case of blackmailing”.

The petitioner in this case is Varinder Kumar, who had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR registered on March 23, 2019, at Bathinda Kotwali police station, Bathinda district, under sections of gang rape and criminal conspiracy of IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The petitioner, through counsel G S Bhasin, contended that as per the FIR, the alleged incident took place in the intervening night of February 1 and February 2, 2019, and on the said day, he (the petitioner) was out of India. Vide order dated January 19, 2023, the petitioner was directed to submit proof of his travel to London on January 26, 2019.

The counsel for the petitioner also drew attention of the high court to order dated January 4, 2023, whereby Judge, Special Court, Bathinda, had dismissed an application of the private respondent seeking summoning of the petitioner as an additional accused. However, the counsel for the private respondent submitted that the petitioner had committed the alleged offence, and so, the impugned FIR need not be quashed. A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal after hearing the matter said, “In view of the admitted position that on the day of alleged incident, the petitioner was out of country, it is highly improbable to believe that the petitioner has committed alleged offence.”

While allowing the plea for quashing of the FIR, Justice Bansal said, “…It appears to be a case of misuse of process of law. It is unfortunate that a lady is making allegation of rape against a man who was not in India. It seems to be a case of blackmailing. This type of allegation needs to be deprecated because it becomes very difficult for the court to decipher genuine case(s) from such type of cases.” The high court added, “The Investigation Officer is directed to withdraw LOC.”