HC asks Punjab to file specific affidavit providing details of FIRs registered against ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains

While hearing former Punjab MLA and Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains’s plea seeking quashing of the Proclaimed Offender (PO) order issued against him in a rape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state of Punjab to file a specific affidavit stating if the petitioner was made a part of the investigation under the FIR concerned. The state government was also asked to provide details of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner.

Bains and other petitioners in the case, through counsels Vinod Ghai, Kanika Ahuja and Suneet Pal Singh Aulakh, had approached the high court for quashing the April 12 order of an illaqa magistrate in Ludhiana, whereby they were declared PO in a rape case registered in July 2021 at Ludhiana.

Along with Simarjeet Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and Karamjeet Singh, were also declared PO in the rape case.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill ordered, “Counsel for State to file a specific affidavit as to whether petitioner was ever joined in the investigation of present FIR and also provide a detail of other FIRs, if any registered against the petitioner.” The case has been adjourned till May 25.

The counsels for Simarjeet Bains argued that he was being falsely implicated in the FIR at the behest of political rivals.

The petitioner contended that during the course of investigation he was never arrested and he fully cooperated in the investigation.