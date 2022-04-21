HC seeks Punjab’s reply on Dera chief Ram Rahim’s plea seeking exemption from physical hearing

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government over a petition filed by the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, seeking exemption from physical appearance and a trial through video conferencing in the sacrilege case registered against him.

A Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police is investigating three sacrilege incidents that took place in the state in 2015. The cases are related to the theft of a bir (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from a gurudwara, handwritten sacrilegious posters being put up in Bargari village of Faridkot district, and torn pages of the holy book being found in the same village.

The Dera chief was awarded a 20-year in jail term in 2017 for raping two sadhvis (disciples). He was also sentenced to life imprisonment along with four others on October 18 for the murder of Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

In the present case, the counsels for Ram Rahim — Senior Advocate, Vinod Ghai, and Advocate Kanika Ahuja — pleaded before the court that directions be issued to Punjab Police to dispense with the physical presence/production of the petitioner and his presence instead to be sought through video conferencing in respect to the investigation and trial of FIR number 117 and 128 registered at PS Bajakana, Faridkot, due to “the serious threat pereception to the life and well being of the petitioner.”

The Bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan while hearing the arguments then issued the notice to teh Punjab government, which was accepted by the state’s Deputy Advocate General, Joginder Pal Ratra. The matter will again be heard on April 25.

The Punjab Police had been seeking custodial interrogation of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for probe in the sacrilege cases.

The Dera chief has also filed a petition for quashing of the order of Faridkot CJM Court, wherein production warrants have been issued against him to the SIT, Punjab Police, in connection with the 2015 sacrilege FIR.