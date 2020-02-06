HC pulls up Haryana govt for delay in identifying ‘national conservation zones’

The court is observed that it amounts to “playing fast and loose” with the court and “abuse and misuse” of its earlier orders. The court is observed that it amounts to “playing fast and loose” with the court and “abuse and misuse” of its earlier orders.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has rapped the Haryana government for a delay in identifying the ‘national conservation zones’ and observed that it amounts to “playing fast and loose” with the court and “abuse and misuse” of its earlier orders.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli in an order directed the Haryana government to file an affidavit on February 12 indicating the steps taken by them “for identifying and notifying the natural conservation zones (NCZs) as well as other necessary consequence flowing therefrom”.

The Hyderabad National Sensing Centre had earlier identified 6,989 conservation zone areas in the state which cover approximately 2,48,420 acres. In 2014, the High Court had disposed of a petition regarding developmental plans on Haryana’s land falling in the NCR region with observations that all activities can carry one subject to them being in conformity with the regional plan of the National Capital Regional Planning Board. The Haryana government was also to prepare a sub-regional plan.

With the State failing to do so, the court had in 2015 directed that no further license or change of land use be granted in the NCR region falling within the state of Haryana without prior approval of the court. While the order was vacated later on the assurance that issues regarding sub-regional plan have been addressed, the matter related to the NCZs, also connected to the sub-regional plan of NCR region, has remained pending till date.

The bench in the order passed Tuesday observed that Haryana, on the basis of the undertaking in 2015, had got the stay order vacated, but since then no steps have been taken by it towards compliance, warning that punitive and other actions may be taken against the state. A week’s time has been given to the state to apprise the court regarding the current position of pending issues.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.