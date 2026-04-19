HC upholds Pangna Gram Panchayat pradhan’s disqualification under Panchayati Raj Act

Finding “no merit” in the plea, the bench dismissed the petition, along with all pending applications. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/SumitaRoyDutta)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the disqualification of a panchayat representative, asserting that “strict penalties for electoral malpractice are justified and necessary to maintain the integrity of the democratic process”.

Hearing the matter on Friday, a Division Bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma upheld the order disqualifying petitioner Basant Lal from contesting elections for six years under Section 146(2) of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The court observed that “for corrupt practices in the election process, punishment should be harsher”, adding that “the statutory disqualification cannot be termed harsh or disproportionate”.