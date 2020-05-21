HC orders unfreezing of Ludhiana Trust’s account

Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain informed the court that the matter has been already considered and an offer has been given to the organisation to pay the penalty of two percent for unfreezing of the account. (Representational) Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain informed the court that the matter has been already considered and an offer has been given to the organisation to pay the penalty of two percent for unfreezing of the account. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday ordered the Union government to unfreeze the account of a Ludhiana-based charitable organisation immediately and ordered the latter to furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to the two per cent of the total deposit within a week thereafter.

The account of Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust Punjab, which is stated to be engaged in providing artificial limbs to the needy, was frozen by the government after certain discrepancies were detected in the accounts, particularly with regard to the account meant for foreign contributions – it was used for contribution by domestic persons. The court was told the trust has 45 employees.

Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain informed the court that the matter has been already considered and an offer has been given to the organisation to pay the penalty of two percent for unfreezing of the account.

“Both the counsel agree that the matter can be heard on merits at a later stage. As a measure of interim directions, we hereby direct that the account of Bharat Vikas Parishad, which is stated to be doing charitable work, be de-frozen immediately. However, after such a decision to de-freeze is taken, within a week, the petitioner shall furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to the penalty, i.e. 2% of the total deposit, within a week thereafter,” the order passed by a division bench reads.

