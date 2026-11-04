HC orders fresh post-mortem of Daljit Singh at PGI, directs cremation in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered a fresh autopsy on Mansa resident Daljit Singh by a panel of doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on November 4 and subsequent cremation in Sector 25 Chandigarh, allowing only family members to attend.

The directions came amid mounting tensions over Daljit Singh’s death and the handling of his body by the police, with his family alleging that he died of a drug overdose, while the police have claimed that he was murdered.

His sister, Amarjit Kaur, had approached the court alleging that the police took away his body while the family was taking out a peaceful procession to highlight the drug menace. She had sought the body’s return and insisted that he be cremated in his native village, Bhamme Kalan.

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Presided over by Justice Sanjay Vashisth, the court took serious note of the “alarming public unrest” and conflicting accounts surrounding Daljit Singh’s death. It also referred to two incidents in Mansa district on October 13 and October 27, which triggered widespread protests. The first involved the alleged murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh alias Jhota at a chemist shop. His body continues to be kept in mortuary as his family and others continue with protests demanding justice. The second concerned Daljit Singh, whose body was found about two kilometres from his home on October 27.

An initial post-mortem examination at AIIMS, Bathinda, had recorded eight distinct injuries on Daljit Singh’s body.

Emphasising the dignity of the deceased, Justice Vashisth observed in the order that “a dignified cremation is a right which deserves to be respected even after death of a person”.

The court further remarked that “merely on the basis of suspicion, whether from either side, or to achieve individual or collective objectives, no person could be permitted to use mortal remains of a departed soul in a manner that undermines dignity of deceased or disturbs public peace/law and order”.

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The court directed the Punjab and Chandigarh DGPs and PGIMER authorities to coordinate the transfer of the mortal remains to the institute for a fresh post-mortem, followed by arrangements for cremation at the Sector 25 cremation ground on November 4.

It ordered that all family members be brought to the cremation ground under adequate police protection, ensuring that they were not subjected to injury, intimidation or harassment and that their sentiments were respected.

The court also made it clear that “no political party or politician, whether belonging to ruling party or opposition, or any other group/organization, shall be permitted to participate in or interfere with arrangements for cremation”.

Family insists on cremation in native village

Reacting to the order, Amarjit Kaur said the family would decide its next course of action after receiving and examining the official copy. She added that the family was ready for a second post-mortem examination but would not agree to the cremation in Chandigarh.

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“If they are asking for a second post-mortem, we are ready to have it done at PGI, but we will not perform the cremation there. We will perform the cremation in our own village, surrounded by our relatives. The body should be handed over to us as that is our primary demand,” she said.

On October 27, when the family was taking Daljit Singh’s body towards the protest site in Mansa city, where an agitation is underway over Jhota’s killing, a large police contingent intervened and took away the coffin. Protesters alleged that police personnel used force and beat those who tried to stop them.

The police subsequently registered an FIR alleging that protesters had snatched the body from police custody. Several people, including gangster-turned activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, were booked in the case.

The action committee spearheading the agitation has also demanded compensation and a government job for Daljit Singh’s family. Meanwhile, the committee reiterated that its demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over Jhota’s killing remained part of its list of demands.

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“The demand is still on the list. We will see it later what to do with this. If he will not give resignation then we will go into people. Not much time is left in elections. Elections are near. We will go to the districts,” the committee said in a statement.

It said it had conveyed its demands to Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Monday and would no longer hold meetings with the district administration, insisting that any further discussions should be with ministers.

The committee also said preparations for the proposed gherao of the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur were continuing, with farmer, labourer, employee and student unions coordinating arrangements across districts. It said the agitation would proceed as scheduled as the government had not yet formally invited it for talks.