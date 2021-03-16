HC orders conduct of Panchkula housing society polls by May 27

March 16, 2021 4:54:38 am
THE Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Panchkula, to conduct the election process of The Manav Hut EWS Co-operative Group Housing Society Ltd, MDC, GH-4, Sector 6, Panchkula.
The High Court directed the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, to conclude the election process by the next date of hearing on May 27.
The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia pronounced the order on March 8. The High Court also put a stay on the proceedings of appointment of Board of Administrator constituted on February 22 by the Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Panchkula.
The instructions came following the petition of Shashi Bansal, former president of The Manav Hut EWS Co-operative Group Housing Society. The state counsel submitted in the court that an inquiry officer was appointed to look into the allegation of misconduct of Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Panchkula.
