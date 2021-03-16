scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

HC orders conduct of Panchkula housing society polls by May 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, to conclude the election process by the next date of hearing on May 27.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 16, 2021 4:54:38 am
Punjab and Haryana HC, Panchkula housing society polls, Chandigarh news, Punjab news, Indian express newsThe court of Justice G S Sandhawalia pronounced the order on March 8.

THE Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Panchkula, to conduct the election process of The Manav Hut EWS Co-operative Group Housing Society Ltd, MDC, GH-4, Sector 6, Panchkula.

The High Court directed the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, to conclude the election process by the next date of hearing on May 27.

The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia pronounced the order on March 8. The High Court also put a stay on the proceedings of appointment of Board of Administrator constituted on February 22 by the Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Panchkula.

Click here for more

The instructions came following the petition of Shashi Bansal, former president of The Manav Hut EWS Co-operative Group Housing Society. The state counsel submitted in the court that an inquiry officer was appointed to look into the allegation of misconduct of Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Panchkula.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement
X