HC-ordered repoll ends in high drama in Punjab: AAP retains Baghapurana Block Samiti chair, SAD loses both posts

After the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the re-election for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Baghapurana Block Samiti in Punjab’s Moga district was conducted on Saturday afternoon under tight supervision, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retaining control of the chairperson post even as cross-voting dealt a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The repoll was ordered by the high court after it took suo motu cognisance of the controversy surrounding a letter written by former Baghapurna sub-divisional magistrate Babbandeep Singh Walia seeking his transfer.

Earlier, an election was held on March 17, but it was marred by allegations from SAD leaders that their elected members were not allowed to vote. The court directed that fresh polling be held on March 28 under the supervision of an observer appointed by it to ensure a free and fair process.

In the chairperson election, AAP candidate Sukhwinder Kaur secured 14 votes, defeating SAD candidate Khushwinder Kaur, who managed 12 votes. The result came as a surprise, particularly for SAD, which had 13 elected block samiti members in the 25-member block samiti and was claiming the support of two Congress members, taking its expected tally to 15.

The outcome indicated significant cross-voting. Apart from the eight AAP members, all three Congress members, one Independent member, the local AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, and one SAD member voted in favour of the AAP candidate, taking her tally to 14. SAD could only secure 12 votes, indicating that at least one of its own members cross-voted.

Reacting to the development, SAD youth leader Sukhpal Singh Mahla admitted, “A party member has apparently cross-voted; the identity is not known. All the members are still standing in our support.”

The setback for SAD deepened in the vice-chairperson election, where Congress candidate Charanjit Kaur emerged victorious with 15 votes, while AAP candidate Veerpal Kaur secured nine votes. Two votes were declared invalid. Interestingly, SAD members backed the Congress candidate for the vice-chairperson post, while AAP members, along with the party MLA, voted for their own nominee.

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SAD leaders claimed that the Congress candidate had been fielded with their backing after assurances from two Congress members that they would support the SAD nominee for chairperson. However, those members allegedly switched sides during voting, extending support to AAP in the chairperson election. “When the ballot papers were opened, the truth came out,” Mahla said, referring to the unexpected voting pattern.

The results marked a double blow for SAD, which not only lost the chairperson post due to cross-voting within its own ranks but also failed to secure the vice-chairperson position despite backing the winning Congress candidate. The party was effectively left empty-handed despite its numerical strength and pre-poll claims.

Events that set the stage for Saturday’s drama

The political drama followed a turbulent sequence of events earlier this month. During the initial March 17 election, only 15 votes were cast, with 10 in favour of AAP and five for SAD, while the remaining members were absent. SAD leaders had protested, alleging that their members were prevented from voting. Tensions escalated when the AAP MLA was present at the venue, and police had to escort him out amid protests.

Amid the controversy, Walia wrote to the Punjab chief secretary on March 22, alleging undue pressure, intimidation and interference from senior officials during the conduct of the elections. He cited mental stress and concerns for personal safety while seeking transfer, security and relief from election duties.

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Subsequently, Walia was transferred and posted as a field officer to the chief minister in Fazilka.

Following these developments, the high court stepped in, ordering a repoll under strict supervision. The election was held at the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga, with the deputy commissioner authorised by the court to oversee the process.

“The elections were conducted in accordance with the high court’s directions in a peaceful and transparent manner. The entire process was videographed as per court orders,” Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia said.